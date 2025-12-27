Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter For Not Speaking Marathi: Cops

Giving a whole new dimension to the language row in Maharashtra, a woman has strangled her six-year-old daughter, allegedly because the child could not speak Marathi properly.

While this was the reason given by the woman to the police after prolonged questioning, officials said she was unhappy that she had a daughter and not a son, and was also undergoing psychiatric treatment for other issues.

The 30-year-old woman, who lives in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli, tried to pass off the death as a heart attack, but the plan was foiled by a police officer, who suspected something amiss.

Officials said the woman killed her daughter on Tuesday. The girl's grandmother had also visited the house the same day, but left as she was unable to meet her. When the woman's husband returned home that evening, he found the child unresponsive. She was rushed to a hospital, where the woman initially said the six-year-old had suffered a heart attack.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote of the Kalamboli police station, however, found the death suspicious and requested a special post-mortem examination. The preliminary report indicated signs of airway obstruction, after which the parents were interrogated. After six hours of questioning, the woman finally confessed to strangling her daughter.

She has been arrested.

Festering Dislike?

The woman, who is a science graduate, and her IT engineer husband got married in 2017, and she gave birth to a girl two years later.

Officials said the girl had difficulty speaking from a young age. She mostly spoke Hindi instead of Marathi, which constantly angered her mother.

"I don't want such a child; she doesn't speak properly," she repeatedly told her husband, who tried to reason with her.

Officials said the woman wanted a boy and was unhappy when she gave birth to a girl. She was also undergoing treatment, for which she had been visiting a psychiatrist.