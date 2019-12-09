Woman Killed In Accidental Firing At Wedding Ceremony In UP: Police

Muzaffarnagar:

A 30-year-old woman was killed in accidental firing during a marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place in Sisoli village under Bhorakala police station limits, they said.

Poonam Kashyap was working when a man, Shubham, accidentally opened fire at her from a country-made pistol, Circle Officer (CO) Girja Shankar Tripathi said.

The accused has been arrested and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

