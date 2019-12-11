Woman, Jailed For Allegedly Extorting Rs 5 Crore From Chinmayanand, Released

The girl has been handed over to her father, the jailer said

The 23-year-old law student, arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader Chinmayanand, whom she had accused of sexually exploiting her, was released from jail on Wednesday.

The law student was released a week after securing bail from the Allahabad High Court in the extortion case lodged against her and her three male friends.

"The girl has been handed over to her father after a release order from Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer reached the jail. She was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on December 4," Jailor Rajesh Kumar Rai told PTI.

The 23-year-old woman and her three friends were booked on Chinmayanand's complaint that they had demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

The former Union minister had alleged that they had threatened to make public certain video clips that showed him receiving massage from the law student, who was later arrested on September 25.

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur Law College where the woman studied, was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and continues to be in judicial custody.