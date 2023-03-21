Woman, Her Lover Held Guilty Of Killing Her Husband, 4 Children

A local court held a woman and her lover guilty of killing her husband and 2 children. (Representational)

A local court on Monday held a woman and her lover guilty of killing her husband and four children five years ago.

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Tuesday, Additional Public Prosecutor Ashok Sharma said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (No. 2) Renu Srivastava convicted Sandhya alias Santosh and Hanuman guilty under various IPC sections including 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Mr Sharma said that 77 witnesses were presented in this murder case and after taking evidence, the court came to the conclusion that the duo had committed the murder on the intervening night of October 2 and 3, 2017in Shivaji Park police station area.

Two of the accused were minors and their case is going on in the juvenile court.

