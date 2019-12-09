Woman Helped 3 Men Rape 12-Year-Old Daughter In Gujarat, Say Cops: Report

The girl's father filed a case with the police alleging three men raped his daughter. (Representational)

Three people were arrested in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl for over a year, while the girl's mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhutiya village in Palitana taluka and a complaint was lodged on Saturday, an official said.

"The victim's father filed a case alleging three men repeatedly raped his daughter over a year and that his wife had abetted the crime. The victim has told us that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her," the official said.

He identified the accused as Shanti Dhandhukiya, 46, Babubhai Sartanpara, 43, and Chandresh Sartanpara, 32.