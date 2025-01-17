Advertisement
Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found In Maharashtra, Cops Probe Black Magic Angle

A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village, while the torso is missing, Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station said.

Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found In Maharashtra, Cops Probe Black Magic Angle
The incident took place in Maharashtra's Satara district.
Pune:

The dismembered body of woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said, adding the angle of black magic was being probed.

A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village, while the torso is missing, Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station said.

"The body parts are decomposed. All angles, including that of black magic and superstition, are being probed," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

