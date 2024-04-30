Woman Hangs Self In Delhi AIIMS Hostel Room, Suicide Note Recovered: Cops

Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at AIIMS here on Tuesday and a suicide note was recovered, police said.

According to police, one of the hostel staff found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan in her room around 11.30 am and alerted the authorities.

Upon investigation, the police recovered a suicide note in which she had stated that she was depressed because of her nursing studies and preparations for the Bihar Public Service Commission exam, police said.

The woman was a second-year BSc student. Her family, who lives in Bihar were informed about their daughter. Further investigation is underway, they said.

