Woman Found Dead in UP's Shamli, Husband Arrested: Police

A 28-year-old woman was found dead at her husband's house in a suspected case of murder for not giving additional dowry in a village in Uttar Pradesh Shamli's district, the police said.

The incident took place in Nala village of the district on Friday, police official Karmvir Singh said.

The woman has been identified as Shalu.

After coming to know about the woman's death, her family reached the village and staged a protest demanding strict action.

They alleged that Shalu was killed by her in-laws who were demanding additional dowry.

A case was registered against four members of her in-laws' family and her husband Sonu was arrested, Mr Singh said.

The remaining three accused are absconding and a search is on, he added.

Upon preliminary investigation, it was found that Shalu married Sonu a year ago and the accused is said to have harassed her for Rs 10 lakh as dowry.

The body has been taken for a post mortem, the police said.

In another incident, a woman was given triple talaq by her husband for not giving dowry in Makkinagar locality under Kotwali police station area on Friday.

According to polcie official Anil Kapervan, a case was registered against husband Javed, father-in-law Jameel and brother-in-law Sajid, who are all absconding. The woman has been living with her parents for a while and the accused allegedly went to the house and pronounced triple talaq there.