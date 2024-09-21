Woman Flung Off Noida Elevated Road After Car Hits Scooter, Lands On Pillar

The car has been impounded.

A woman escaped serious injuries and possibly even death after a car rammed her two-wheeler on an elevated road in Noida and she was flung off the vehicle and over the railing, fortuitously landing on a pillar instead of the busy road below. Her rescue was caught on camera.

According to the police, the woman was riding the scooter and was headed towards Sector 62 from Sector 18 on Saturday on an elevated road when she was hit by a car. The impact threw her off the scooter and she fell over the railing, but landed on a flat-topped pillar.

Two men climbed down to the pillar to rescue her, but ended up getting stuck too.

Videos show police and fire brigade officials and a fire engine at the spot. Fire brigade personnel got onto the pillar and used the fire engine's hydraulic platform, which can accommodate multiple people, to reach the woman. In one of the videos, the platform can be seen being raised and the personnel lift the woman on it. She is brought down and immediately helped into a waiting ambulance.

The same process is then repeated for the two men on the pillar and an official is seen patting the back of one of them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said, "The woman fell on the pillar and two men who tried to rescue her got stuck as well. Police and fire teams reached the spot immediately. All three were rescued and are undergoing treatment. They haven't suffered any serious injuries."

Mr Mishra said the car, a WagonR, has been impounded. "We will record the girl's statement and take further action accordingly," he added.