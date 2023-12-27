Video: Man Runs Over 2 With Car After Argument In Jaipur, Woman Dies

Uma died on the spot, Rajkumar was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment

A woman in Jaipur lost her life after a man crushed her with a car following a heated argument. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place outside a hotel in the Jawahar Circle area in Jaipur in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Disturbing visuals show the accused, Mangesh Arora, running over Uma and her friend Rajkumar. The video shows a group of men standing in front of the car with one of them trying to stop the car. But Mangesh ran over his car on Uma and her friend.

While Uma died on the spot, Rajkumar was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Uma, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, used to work in Jaipur, along with her friend Rajkumar.

“The incident took place outside a hotel located on Girdhar Marg in the Jawahar Circle police station area in Jaipur at around 5:30 am and 6 am on Tuesday. An attempt was made to crush a young man and a girl outside the hotel with a car. In which the girl lost her life and a young man got injured," SHO Dalbeer Singh told news agency ANI.

"The accused, Mangesh, was having drinks with her girlfriend there. After some time, they started passing comments on Uma. When Rajkumar objected to the comments, Mangesh said he already knew him," Mr Singh said.

Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend also came there and started a row with them in front of the hotel. As the fight escalated, Mangesh left but soon returned in his car and drove over Rajkumar and Uma, he added.

The police are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation to track down the accused, who is on the run. Police said a case has been filed against the accused under sections of murder and attempt to murder charges and a probe is underway.