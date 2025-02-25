Advertisement
On Camera, Speeding Car Hits Woman Trying To Cross Road, Flings Her In Air

In the impact, the woman was flung in the air and landed on the ground three lanes away.

Read Time: 1 min
Bengaluru:

A woman died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing an expressway in Karnataka's Chitradurga. CCTV footage showed her being tossed in the air and she died on the spot due to a head injury. The incident took place last Sunday.

The 30-second CCTV clip showed the victim with another woman and two children trying to cross the expressway at night. The woman had reached the second lane from the divider when the car hit her and fled at high speed.

In the impact, the woman was flung in the air and landed on the ground three lanes away while the other woman and children, who were following her, narrowly escaped death. The video showed another man rushing to check on her.

A police case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to identify the car and the driver.

