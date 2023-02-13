Woman Drugged, Raped In Car At Gurugram Mall Parking

An FIR was registered at Women police station, Sector 51. (Representational)

A 27-year-old woman, an engineering graduate, was allegedly drugged and raped by a man in his car parked in the basement of a mall here, police said on Monday.

The accused had called the woman on the pretext of an interview for a job and raped her after giving her water laced with sedatives, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, a resident of DLF area, she was seeking a job online and got the contact number of the accused who identified himself as Tushar Sharma.

He promised her a job and called her on the pretext of an interview in Sahara mall on Saturday, police said.

“As per the telephonic conversation, I reached the mall at around 1 pm with my documents for the interview. Tushar met me at the gate of the mall and took me to the basement parking of Sahara mall where he offered me water laced with drugs.

"As I lost consciousness, he pushed me inside his car and raped me. He then fled away in his car, leaving me alone in the parking. He also threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the incident,” the woman said in her complaint.

After receiving complaint, the victim was taken to hospital by police for medical examination.

“We have sought CCTV footage from the mall management and are trying to nab the accused,” said Suman Sura, SHO of Women police station, Sector 51.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on Saturday night.

