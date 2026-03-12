Woman Drowns 4 Daughters, Then Dies By Suicide In Madhya Pradesh

A woman from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district allegedly threw her four minor daughters into a well before committing suicide by hanging herself at her home.

According to the police, the girls were aged between five months and seven years. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Kashyap said that the four sisters were found dead in a well on Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, their mother was found hanging inside the house. With the assistance of local villagers, the children's bodies were retrieved from the well.

Police Station In-charge Lokesh Patel said that Savita's husband, Chandrabhan Lodhi, had reportedly abandoned her about a year ago. Since then, she had been living with her in-laws and was struggling to make ends meet by farming a small plot of land.

Investigators are looking into several factors, including financial hardship, mental stress, and potential marital discord related to the desire for a male child. However, the exact cause of the remains is unknown.

The police have registered a case at the Kesli Police Station and are questioning family members and residents. Authorities are also investigating whether there were any specific disputes or threats within the household leading up to the incident, and whether the woman had access to any social support or counselling.

Local administration has appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumours and to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Officials also emphasised the critical need for community-based support and mental health awareness to ensure the safety of women and children.