Woman Dies By Suicide In Public Toilet In Maharashtra's Thane: Cops

A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in a public toilet in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The woman has been living with her daughter in Sainath Nagar after the death of her son last year.

She set herself on fire in the public toilet in the locality around noon. Local people saw smoke coming out of the toilet and rushed to the spot only to find the burnt body of a woman, the official said.

The motive behind the extreme step is under investigation, police said.

The official said the woman had attempted suicide in the past.

