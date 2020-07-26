Woman Delivers Baby At Igatpuri Railway Station In Maharashtra

The newborn and the mother were later shifted to Rural Hospital in Igatpuri. (Representational)

A woman, travelling on the Mumbai-Varanasi special train, gave birth to a child at the Igatpuri railway station in Maharashtra with the help of the railway medical team today.

According to the Railways, a pregnant woman, Priyanka, went into labour when the train was about to reach Igatpuri in the early hours of Sunday. The station manager of Igatpuri immediately informed the railway health unit, asking for assistance.

"Dr Jyotsana, the Additional Divisional Medical Officer, and a team attended the patient and advised her to deboard at Igatpuri. Priyanka, who was already in labour pain, delivered a healthy baby at the station itself with the assistance of the railway medical team," said the railway authorities.

According to the Railways, the newborn and the mother were later shifted to Rural Hospital in Igatpuri by ambulance for post-natal treatment.