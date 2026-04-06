Woman Brutally Attacked By Group In Bengaluru, 5 Arrested: Cops

In a shocking incident, the Varthur Police have arrested five individuals for brutally assaulting a 20-year-old woman and her friend at a residence in a labourers' colony on Bengaluru's Balagere Road.

The attack occurred late on the night of April 3, 2026, and an FIR was registered on April 5 against four identified accused, Jamshid, Tookhon, Bapoon, and Noor along with several others who are yet to be traced.

The victim, who lives in a shed house, had earlier warned the accused to stop stalking and harassing her during her daily commute. However, on the night of the incident, the group allegedly barged into her home around 10:30 PM, picked a quarrel, and launched a violent assault using sticks and clubs.

She sustained serious injuries to her head, waist, and right hand. The accused also reportedly issued death threats, warning her against continuing to live in Bengaluru.

Her friend, who was present at the time, was also attacked. The group allegedly accused him of being in a relationship with the woman and threatened both of them to vacate the house.

The Varthur Police have booked the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police says that further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the remaining suspects involved in the attack.