Bengaluru Woman, Brother Stabbed To Death By Minor Son Of Husband's Lover

A woman and her brother were allegedly stabbed to death by a minor following a dispute linked to an alleged relationship, police said. The incident took place under the Peenya police station limits in Bengaluru.

The victims have been identified as Yamuna (36), wife of Mallegowda, and her brother Sudeep (34). The accused is a 16-year-old boy, reportedly the son of a woman named Chaya.

According to preliminary information, Yamuna's husband was allegedly involved in a relationship with Chaya. Yamuna and her brother had reportedly gone to Chaya's residence to confront her over the matter.

During the confrontation, an argument broke out between the two sides, which soon escalated. Police said the minor allegedly attacked Yamuna and Sudeep with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries.

Both victims succumbed to their injuries.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.