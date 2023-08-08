Woman Beaten To Death By Family Over Interfaith Relationship In UP's Amethi

The police have charged the woman's father (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman was murdered in Amethi allegedly by her family members over her relationship with a young man from another community, with police calling it a case of dishonour killing.

The family buried the body on the morning of August 5 and told neighbours that she died of an illness, the police said, adding that it was exhumed on Monday on the orders of the district magistrate and sent for an autopsy.

It is a case of dishonour killing and necessary legal action is being taken, police officee Sandeep Rai said.

Elaborating on the case, Mr Rai said the victim, Afreen, a student of Class 12, was taking a stroll at the local market with her lover last Friday when her father Niyamat Ullah and brother Haider Ali caught her and beat her up in public.

Some locals recorded the incident on their mobile phones and informed the police, he said, adding, that the police took Afreen, her father and her brother to the police station and sent her home after calling her mother.

According to villagers, the family, once home from the police station, mercilessly beat Afreen, causing her death, Mr Rai said.

After the video of the woman being beaten at the market surfaced on social media, the police took note and began a probe, he said.

Later on a complaint by a watchman, a case was registered against the father under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Judicial), Amethi, Mohammad Aslam said the body was exhumed and sent for an autopsy and further action will be taken after getting its report comes in.