Woman Arrested For Killing 4-Year-Old Stepson In Uttarakhand: Cops

A woman allegedly pushed her four-year-old stepson in a fit of rage who died from the injuries sustained here in Dehradun, police said on Monday.

Police arrested the woman based on a complaint filed on Sunday by her husband who suspected that she may have caused the incident that led to the child's death on October 27 in the Doiwala block in Uttarakhand.

The child's father said his wife, Priya, would treat his son, Vivaan, cruelly and beat him over trivial matters.

In his complaint, Rahul Kumar, a resident of Bullawala village, said he married Priya after the death of his first wife. Vivaan was the child of the first wife.

On October 27, after he left for work, his son suffered serious injuries and died on the way to hospital, he said. Kumar suspected that Priya may be behind his son's death.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case at Doiwala police station under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide) and initiated proceedings.

Police said they gathered information regarding the incident from neighbours, and Priya was taken into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to pushing Vivaan on the floor in a fit of rage, due to which he sustained serious injuries, police said. He later died while being taken to the hospital.

Priya was arrested after the interrogation, they said.

