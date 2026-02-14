6-Year-Old Dies 15 Days After Sister's Death, Mother Gave Them Rat Poison

Police in Punjab's Bathinda have arrested a woman for allegedly poisoning her two minor children. The suspect, believed to be involved in an extramarital affair, reportedly fed the children food laced with rat poison.

The tragedy unfolded over two weeks; an eight-year-old girl Sukhpreet Kaur died under suspicious circumstances 15 days ago, followed by her six-year-old brother, Fatehveer, on Friday night. Suspicious villagers approached the Phool police station on Saturday morning, demanding a full investigation.

According to police officer Manoj Kumar, the mother, Jassi Kaur, has confessed to the crime.

"First, Sukpreet Kaur, 8, died. Yesterday, a boy named Fatehveer, 6, died. Jassi Kaur had killed the children after hatching a conspiracy. Jassi has confessed to the crime: that she killed both the children by giving them rat poison," police officer Manoj Kumar said.

Investigators allege she hatched a conspiracy with her sister, Moto Kaur, and another individual, Lakhi Singh.

"One of her sisters and one more person, Lakhi Singh, are involved in this conspiracy. Jassi Kaur and her sister, Moto Kaur, have been arrested," the officer said.