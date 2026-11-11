'Is Sex Available?' Rapido Driver Asked Woman. Company Responds To Viral Post

In a shocking incident sparking concerns over women's safety, a woman alleged that the driver of a bike taxi she had booked through Rapido made sexually explicit remarks when she called him. The incident happened in Karnataka.

The woman claimed that when she called the cab driver to tell him about her pickup location, the man, instead of answering, asked her for sex.

The woman made a video sharing what had happened. The video is in wide circulation on social media.

In the purported recording of the call with the driver that the woman shared in the video, the woman asks him if he had arrived at the location since she got a message that he had moved away, to which the man said that he had arrived and then moved.

The woman then asks, "Shouldn't you call when you arrive? If you leave without calling, how is that supposed to work?", to which the cab driver allegedly asked in local language 'is sex available'.

She later claimed that the accused reached out to her and apologised.

Rapido Responds

Cab aggregator Rapido responded to the incident and said that the firm was concerned about the incident.

"We understand how distressing and unsettling such an experience can be, and sincerely regret that the passenger had to go through this," Rapido said in a statement.

The company added that they verified the incident and removed the captain from the platform with immediate effect.

"The safety, dignity and comfort of our passengers, especially women, are of utmost importance to us. We have zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, and any captain found violating our standards of conduct will face strict action," Rapido said.

"We remain committed to ensuring that every passenger feels safe, respected and comfortable while using the Rapido platform," it added.