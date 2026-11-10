Telangana Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Accused Of Sexual Harassment

A protest has erupted at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU) after allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation emerged against its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alidas Janaiah.

The controversy centres around an assistant professor, who accused the Vice-Chancellor of sexually harassing and intimidating her after she approached him seeking an extension to complete her PhD in Microbiology.

The assistant professor on November 7 held a press conference and alleged that Vice-Chancellor made inappropriate personal remarks, pressured her to leave her husband working abroad and subsequently transferred her to Nizamabad after she refused his alleged advances.

Making an alleged remark, she said, "If you had met 20 years earlier, I would have married you." She also claimed that her complaints to senior police officials and the Women Safety Wing had not resulted in action.

However, the issue took a dramatic turn when another group of women teaching and non-teaching employees of the university held a separate press conference and disputed the allegations, claiming that the controversy was connected to administrative transfers. They alleged that the assistant professor had worked in Hyderabad for a prolonged period and was transferred to Nizamabad as part of an administrative arrangement. They also raised the issue of retirement-age-related grievances. They called for a comprehensive government inquiry to establish the facts.

Amid this the Telangana Agricultural Scientists Association (TASA), university employees and students organised demonstrations demanding an impartial investigation and justice for the complainant. Protesters questioned the government's response, asking: "Who will protect women on the campus?" They demanded the Vice-Chancellor's removal pending an independent inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Commission for Women has issued a notice directing Janaiah to appear at its Hyderabad office at 12.30 pm on November 12 to respond to the complaint.