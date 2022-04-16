Woman Allegedly Locked Up By Sons In Tamil Nadu For 10 Years Rescued

The ordeal of the woman went viral on social media

A 62-year-old woman, allegedly confined to her home by her two sons for the last 10 years, has been rescued by the Social Welfare Department in the district, police said.

The sons, however, made arrangements for her food as they lived elsewhere. Whenever food was not offered, she would raise an alarm and neighbours would throw biscuits or fruits into the locked house, the police said. Though the neighbours knew about her condition, they dared not share the details with anyone or her two sons - one worked for the police and the other for the Union Ministry. But, somehow the ordeal of the woman went viral on social media and the Social Welfare Department stepped in.

With the help of the police, the personnel of the department broke into the house as her sons refused to part with the key and rescued the old woman. She was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, the police said. The district Collector, upon learning about this, reportedly ordered legal action against her sons.

