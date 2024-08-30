Woman Accuses Husband Of Filming Her With Lover, Sharing Clips Online In Maharashtra: Cops

Probe is underway, say cops (Representational)

A woman from Dombivali in Thane district has alleged that her husband secretly filmed her with her paramour and circulated the intimate clips on social media, a police official said on Friday.

Based on the complaint of the 35-year-old woman, her estranged husband was booked on Wednesday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act for voyeurism, defamation and other offences, the official said.

"As per the complainant, her husband filmed her sexual act with her paramour by installing a spy camera in the house. Further probe is underway," the Manpada police station official said.

