Woman Accuses BJP Lawmaker's Son Of Rape, Seeks Meeting With Yogi Adityanath The BJP lawmaker has dismissed the charges and said "it's an attempt by the Samajwadi Party to malign my image".

119 Shares EMAIL PRINT Besides writing to Yogi Adityanath, she has sought time through the district administration. (File) Shahjahanpur, UP: A 28-year-old woman has charged the son of a BJP MLA with raping her in 2011 and has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an appointment to apprise him of her problems.



The BJP MLA has dismissed the charges and said "it's an attempt by the Samajwadi Party to malign my image".



Besides writing to the chief minister, she has sought time through the district administration for the meeting, her lawyer Avdhesh Singh Tomar said in Shahjahanpur today.



The woman, who has threatened to immolate herself if legislator Roshanlal Verma and his son Vinod Verma were not arrested by May 21, has been provided armed security.



The district administration is alert with regard to her threat, a senior police official said.



Meanwhile, Vinod Verma's wife has written a letter to Superintendent of Police (SP) N Chinappa, alleging that the woman has got prepared fake documents showing her marriage with her husband in order to grab property. She said that the woman's claims of marriage were fake and were aimed at grabbing property of her father-in-law.



The SP said that a police officer has been asked to probe the authenticity of the letter.



The victim had yesterday appeared before the media and alleged that she was getting life threats and that pressure was being put on her to enter into a compromise with the accused or face dire consequences.



She said that she had been running around to get justice for the past five years but to no avail and stressed that she would immolate herself if the MLA and his son were not arrested by May 21.



The woman, who had staged a dharna at the collectorate office on Monday, had alleged that she was raped by the legislator's son and was also kept captive in 2011.



The lawmaker had, however, clarified that it was an "old matter" in which the CB-CID had given a "clean chit" and accused the opposition Samajwadi Party of playing politics to malign his image.



"It's an attempt by the Samajwadi Party to malign my image. On November 23, 2016, the CB-CID had filed the final report in the matter and termed the matter as fake. The woman had herself given a statement before a magistrate that neither was she abducted nor was she raped and my son's name was included under pressure from SP leaders," the BJP MLA had told reporters.



