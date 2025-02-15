Woman, 65, Found Living With Corpses Of Family Members For 2 Days In Odisha: Cops

A 65-year-old woman was on Saturday found to have been living with the corpses of three of her family members for at least two days in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, a police officer said.

Decomposed bodies of the three - the woman's husband, her daughter and grandson - were found hanging in their residence at Chaulia Khamar village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station limits.

The inspector in charge of the police station, Purna Chandra Rout, said that the woman, Pushpanjali Das, on Saturday left the house and went to her son's place in Dhenkanal town and told him that three were dead.

Following this, her son Prasanna Kumar Das called up someone in the village, who informed him that some stench was coming from the house and that he should come and check.

For some reason, Prasanna has been staying away from his father's house for around 30 years.

After going to the village with his mother, Prasanna found his father Shankarshan (70) hanging in one room, while his 45-year-old sister Subarna and her son Santosh (18) were also hanging in another.

It is suspected that the three died at least two days ago.

The police officer said the house was located on a secluded side of the village and the family members did not mingle with others.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain whether the three died by suicide or homicide, he said.

