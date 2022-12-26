Woman, 35, Injured In Acid Attack In Assam, Accused Arrested

A woman riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a youth threw acid on her in Sonitpur district of Assam, police said on Monday.

The accused was arrested and the police started investigations to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

The incident took place at Dhekiajuli on Sunday evening when the 35-year-old woman, engaged with the National Rural Livelihood Mission, was returning home from work on her scooter.

"A youth from a tea garden asked her to stop, but she did not. He then threw acid on her and she fell down," the police officer added.

She then started running to escape but he chased her and threw more acid on her.

"She suffered burn injuries on her head, neck and ear. She is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital and is recovering now," the officer said.

