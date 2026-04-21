Thieves Use Bohag Bihu Festive Attire For Thefts In Guwahati, Arrested

As Assam celebrates the vibrant festival of spring, a bizarre crime story has emerged from Guwahati, drawing attention for its unusual details and the way it was described by the police. According to the Guwahati Police, the incident took place during the festive season of Bohag Bihu. The police said Assam was "swinging to Bohag Bihu" when an "unlikely" accused, 32-year-old Jaan Moni Sharma from Sipajhar, carried out the act in an unusual manner.

The police stated that Sharma draped a traditional Mekhela Chador himself, instead of his wife Dhanada Devi, who accompanied him. The two were joined by another accused, 31-year-old Gagan Barman. The trio, as described by the police, were not heading for a festive outing but instead to commit a crime at a house.

Check Out The Post Here:

Sharing details of the theft, the police said the group took away items including gold, cash, muga silk - often referred to as Assam's pride - and even jute. The stolen gold was later pledged to secure a loan, which the police described as their "idea of investment".

However, their plan did not last long. An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station tracked them down and arrested all three. During the operation, the police recovered wigs, handbags, tools, a van and a scooty allegedly used in the crime.

In a cautionary note, the police urged people not to misuse traditional attire for unlawful activities, warning that such acts would ultimately lead to legal consequences.