Assam HS Class 12 Result Soon: Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends Here

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to release the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 results for all streams - Science, Arts, and Commerce soon, possibly by April 25, according to several media reports. Once released, students will be able to check and download the results on the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will likely announce the Higher Secondary (Class 12) results through a press conference.

A total of 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS Final Exams 2026, conducted from February 11 to March 16 across 821 examination centres in the state.

In previous years, Class 12 results were declared on April 30 in 2025, May 9 in 2024, and June 6 in 2023.

Official Websites To Download Result

How To Download HS Result?

Visit the official AHSEC website.

Click on the link 'HS Examination Result 2026'.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details.

Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

In 2025, a total of 3,30,744 students had appeared, and the overall pass percentage stood at 81.77 per cent.