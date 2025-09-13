Advertisement
Woman, 3 Children Drown In Rivulet In Telangana: Cops

The woman applied urea in a cotton field and reached the rivulet flowing nearby to wash the empty bags, police said.

Three children, including her son, accompanied her and started playing in the water. (Representational)
Hyderabad:

A woman and three children drowned in a rivulet in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

The woman applied urea in a cotton field and reached the rivulet flowing nearby to wash the empty bags, they said.

Three children, including her son, accompanied her and started playing in the water.

Suddenly, the children started drowning and the woman tried to rescue them. There was no one else in the vicinity who could save them.

The woman, along with the three children, met a watery grave. The two other children were related to her, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

