Woman, 20, Killed Over Inter-Caste Affair, Mother Arrested: UP Cops

A 20-year-old woman was murdered by her family members opposed to her love affair with an inter-caste youth and her body was dumped in fields outside the village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

In another tragic turn of the incident, the body of the 25-year-old man with whom the girl had eloped around a month ago, was found on railway tracks in adjoining Shamli district and he is suspected to have committed suicide after coming to know of the murder of his beloved.

The suspected case of honour killing was discovered after the woman's half-burnt body was found partly buried in a water-filled field of the Sisauli village under Bhorakala police station, Station House Officer Nitin Kumar said.

Police said Komal, belonging to the Brahmin caste, had eloped with a Jat youth Sugam belonging to Swatu village following which the woman's family member had even lodged an FIR accusing the body of having kidnapping her.

The couple, however, had returned home on Thursday and the girl's body was found in the field barely a day after the return, he said.

The police sent the body for the post-mortem and following a preliminary probe into the murder, arrested the woman's mother and uncle for their involvement in the murder, Kumar said.

The family members appear to have first strangled the girl and then dumped her body in the field, he added.

The boy's body was found at railway tracks near Kandhla railway station in Shamli district, Kumar added.

