Woman, 2 Daughters Found Dead At Home In Punjab: Police

A 30-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found dead at their home in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said on Tuesday.

Baljit Kaur was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Saron village on Monday evening, Sangrur Deputy Superintendent of Police Satpal Sharma said over the phone.

The bodies of her two daughters -- Arshnoor Kaur, 4 and Virasat Kaur, 2 -- were lying on a bed, police said.

The bodies were first seen by the woman's husband after he returned from work, said police.

The bodies have been sent to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem, they added.

