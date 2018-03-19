Wish Someone Warned Me Against Tobacco Usage 40 Years Ago: Sharad Pawar

Mr Pawar, a cancer survivor, was speaking in Mumbai at the launch of the Indian Dental Association's (IDA) mission to eradicate oral cancer by 2022.
The former Union agriculture minister said he suffered tremendously because of surgery, the removal of teeth and the resulting difficulty in opening his mouth wide, in swallowing food as well as talking.
He said he was pained that lakhs of Indians continued to fall prey to the scourge and promised to raise the issue in Parliament.
The event was held to commemorate the World Oral Health Day.