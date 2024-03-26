'Wish All Those Observing Festival Of Colours': Biden Extends Holi Wishes

He, along with first lady Jill Biden, wished everyone to celebrate the festival of colours.

US President Joe Biden extended Holi wishes on Monday, emphasising that millions of people globally will join together to celebrate the festival, the arrival of Spring, with Gulal and vibrant colours.

Taking to his social media X, US President Biden posted, "Today, millions around the world will join together to celebrate Holi, the arrival of Spring, with Gulal and vibrant colors."

Today, millions around the world will join together to celebrate Holi, the arrival of Spring, with Gulal and vibrant colors.



Jill and I wish all those observing today's Festival of Colors joy and happiness. pic.twitter.com/BKDnGNeRRD — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2024

"Jill and I wish all those observing today's Festival of Colors joy and happiness," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Consulate in New York extended Holi greetings by illuminating the iconic Times Square in New York City with banners of Holi wishes.

"Wishing everyone a colorful and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquare May the festival of color fill your life with happiness, love and peace,"Indian Consulate in New York posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in the US also wished everyone a joyous celebration resplendent with colours and music.

In a video shared on X, the Indian Embassy in the US captured the exuberant spirit of Holi celebrations. The video showcased a lively scene at DuPoint Circle, where people immersed themselves in the festivities, dancing joyously while playing with vibrant colours.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti also extended Holi wishes to the people of India via a video message shared on X.

He said, "I want to wish everybody a very happy Holi. We have this amazing gujiyas, which has a little bit of an American twist with some pistachios in here, beautiful rose water. There's no better way than to celebrate Holi across the Indo-Pacific together."

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other.

Many people, especially children, celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like gujiya.

