More than 100 days have passed since Parliament's Monsoon Session ended on August 13, 2026, but the Centre is yet to announce dates for the Winter Session. The gap has now reached 103 days, exceeding the 25-year average of 95 days between the end of the Monsoon Session and the start of the Winter Session.

Data compiled from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs shows that while long gaps are not unprecedented, the current wait is longer than the historical average and has already crossed the gaps recorded in several recent years, including 2025 (102 days), 2016 (96 days) and 2004 (97 days).

Among the years analysed since 2000, the longest gaps before a Winter Session were recorded in 2017 (126 days) and 2018 (123 days). The shortest was 66 days in 2007. Excluding the Covid-hit year of 2020, when no Winter Session was held, the average gap works out to about 95 days.

The delay comes as Parliament's traditional winter calendar has itself shifted over time. Data show that Winter Sessions were historically convened in the second half of November, but December starts have become increasingly common in recent years. Four of the last eight Winter Sessions began in December, compared with only three between 2000 and 2016.

The latest uncertainty has also triggered political criticism from opposition leaders.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari called the situation a "flagrant breach of parliamentary conventions", noting that Parliament has still not been prorogued more than 100 days after the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die. He said historical practice would normally see prorogation much sooner and questioned why there was still no clarity on Winter Session dates.

What Explains The Delay?

There is currently no official government explanation for the delay and no formal announcement has been made on the Winter Session schedule.

However, claims that the session has been delayed specifically to secure numbers for a delimitation or women's reservation bill remain political allegations and speculation, not established facts. Opposition leaders including Jairam Ramesh have made such allegations, while some media reports have cited unnamed sources suggesting key legislation is being prepared. No official evidence has been presented publicly to confirm that this is the reason for the delay.

What the data do show is simpler: as of November 23, Parliament has gone 103 days without a notified Winter Session, longer than the average gap seen since 2000, and the uncertainty has become a political issue in itself.