Gadi Eisenkot Wants To Probe Failures That Allowed October 7 Hamas Attack

Gadi Eisenkot's party on Tuesday moved to immediately set up a commission to investigate failures that allowed Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, a move long resisted by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Eisenkot's Yashar party, empowered in the new parliament sworn in on Tuesday, also said it was proposing a mass repeal of Netanyahu's controversial overhaul of the judiciary, which had triggered some of Israel's largest ever protests.

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