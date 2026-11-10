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Gadi Eisenkot Wants To Probe Failures That Allowed October 7 Hamas Attack

Eisenkot's Yashar party, empowered in the new parliament sworn in on Tuesday, also said it was proposing a mass repeal of Netanyahu's controversial overhaul of the judiciary

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Gadi Eisenkot Wants To Probe Failures That Allowed October 7 Hamas Attack
Gadi Eisenkot wants to probe October 7 Hamas attacks

Gadi Eisenkot's party on Tuesday moved to immediately set up a commission to investigate failures that allowed Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, a move long resisted by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Eisenkot's Yashar party, empowered in the new parliament sworn in on Tuesday, also said it was proposing a mass repeal of Netanyahu's controversial overhaul of the judiciary, which had triggered some of Israel's largest ever protests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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