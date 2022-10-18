"Will You Hand Over Dawood Ibrahim To India?" Pak Asked At Interpol Meet

Mohsin Butt is part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad sent to Delhi.

Pakistan's top homeland security agency chief on Tuesday was seen avoiding questions about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, both of whom are among terrorists most wanted by Indian security agencies and believed to be living in Pakistan.

Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Butt, who is part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad sent to Delhi for the Interpol General Assembly, refused to make any comments on the whereabouts of Dawood and Hafiz Saeed.

Mr Butt refused to comment on a question by news agency ANI on whether Pakistan will hand over Dawood Ibrahim and the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to India.

Participation of the Pakistani delegation comes despite tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to raise the Kashmir issue in several global forums, including the recently concluded UN General Assembly.

The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Interpol's Assembly.

The four-day event will go on till Friday and is witnessing participation by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers.

The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997.

Each of the 195 member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials.