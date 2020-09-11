Will Work From My Office Ruins, Symbol Of Struggle: Kangana Ranaut

A BMC team demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office allegedly made without approval.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, whose office in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area was partially demolished by the civic body, BMC, on Wednesday over alleged illegal construction, took to Twitter stating she will not renovate the building and instead work from its ruins as "a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world".

The BMC's action came amid a raging bitter exchange between the ruling Shiv Sena leaders and the actor who has been critical of the Maharashtra government's handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and later her comments comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In her tweet, Ms Ranaut added that she has no money to renovate either as she hasn't worked in months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven't worked ever since, don't have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhavhttps://t.co/98VnFANVsu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

The tweet came hours after her meeting with BJP ally and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has said Ms Ranaut "feels insulted and wants compensation". The politician also assured his party's support to the actor.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also expressed his displeasure over the BMC's move to demolish the alleged "illegal alterations" at Ms Ranaut's office.

Ms Ranaut - a strong supporter of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - had earlier said the demolition was "vendetta", and has since called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray "arrogant" and a "dynast", and attacked him for reaping the political benefits of his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's hard work.

The actor had also called on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi saying "being a woman aren't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra?".

Using a bulldozer and excavators, a BMC team demolished the alterations allegedly made without the civic body's approval at Ms Ranaut's office on Wednesday - the day she returned to Mumbai from her home in Himachal Pradesh amid alleged threats to her secuirty.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had earlier told NDTV that the actor had failed to produce documents "within 24 hours".

However, the Bombay High Court ordered to stop the demolition of her office, but till then, considerable damage had been done to the property. In its judgment, the High Court had said the manner in which the BMC proceeded to begin the demolition work "prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide".

The court then deferred the hearing in the case to September 22.