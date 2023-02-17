Will Strengthen International Bodies To Promote Hindi: India

The three-day Hindi World Conference event concluded today.

India aims to strengthen organizations that work in the direction to promote the Hindi language in the international arena, and the language laboratory is one of the steps which will help the teachers to get training on the same, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

While responding to a media query over MoS V Muraleedharan's announcement regarding the laboratory lab, MEA Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar said, "The announcement of the language laboratory was made by Muraleedharan ji. With this, teachers will be able to get training. Right now we are focusing on software. Once our internal action is complete then we will give this language lab to Fiji."

"For Fiji, we have the developmental and capacity-building program, which is working well," he added.

He also stated that to promote Hindi in foreign lands, India will strengthen the "Hindi promotion organization."

Mr Kumar started his briefing by thanking all the ministries for making the "World Hindi Conference" a successful event.

"The 12th World Hindi Conference was held in Nadi, Fiji from 15 to 17th February. This (Indian) govt is giving importance to the promotion and dissemination of the Hindi language. We express our deep gratitude to the Govt of Fiji for all the support," he said.

"Around 900-1000 people participated in this conference and people from over 30 countries participated. During this conference, 14 foreign scholars & institutions were honored. 21 scholars and institutions from India were honored," he added.

According to the statement, Mr Jaishankar called on the President of Fiji, Ratu Williame Katonivere at the State House and launched along with the Fijian President, the Government of India-funded project for the Solarisation of the Pacific Heads of State Residence at the State House in Suva, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

The project is the inaugural pilot of the Solar Head of State initiative launched by the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) in Fiji and funded by the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, as per the statement.

He had meetings with the Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka and senior members of the Fijian cabinet including the three Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers for Home Affairs, Health, Education, Multi-ethnic Affairs, and Sugar.

During the bilateral meeting with the PM, both leaders took stock of the bilateral relations and discussed ways and means to further strengthen the development partnership between India and Fiji in various areas, including capacity building, health, education, agriculture, and Information Technology.

EAM, Ministers of State V Muraleedharan, and MPs attending the 12th World Hindi Conference also visited the Siva Subramanya Kovil in Nadi.

During his visit to Suva, EAM inaugurated the renovated Girmit Gallery in the Fiji Museum, which has been supported by the Government of India under bilateral grant-in-aid. The Gallery showcases the journey of the Girmits (Indian indentured laborers) in Fiji, the statement read.

