'Won't Tolerate Injustice': Congress Chief On Punjab MLA's Arrest In Drugs Case

In the wake of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest in Punjab, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party won't tolerate any injustice.

Asked about Sukhpal Khaira's arrest, Mallikarjun Kharge said he is yet to get all details of the matter since he travelled to Chhattisgarh directly from Bengaluru.

"I will take its details... But whatever may be the case, if someone does injustice, they don't survive for long. If anyone does injustice to us, we are not the ones to tolerate it," he added.

Sukhpal Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drugs case earlier today from his Chandigarh home.

The case was registered in March 2015 in Punjab's Jalalabad. Nine people, including Gurdev Singh - allegedly a close aide of Mr Khaira, were charged in the case and later convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police had recovered two kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, one country-made pistol, a .315-bore pistol, and two Pakistani SIM cards from them. Sukhpal Khaira's name came up during the police probe.