"Will Let My Work Talk": Raghav Chadha Posts New Video Amid AAP Row

Sidelined AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday shared on Instagram a video titled "Voice Raised Price Paid", a compilation of clips of him raising various issues in Parliament, amid his ongoing rift with his party.

"With due respect, to those who are questioning my parliamentary performance, I will let my work do the talking," he said in the post.

The AAP on April 2 removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and has accused him of shying away from raising his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead engaging in "soft PR".

A combative Chadha has dismissed the party's allegations as "lies" and said that he went to Parliament to raise people's issues and not to create ruckus.

Since his removal as the AAP's deputy leader in the Upper House, Chadha has shared several videos and posts on social media, making it clear that he will not take his demotion lying down.

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