"Public Won't Trust Raghav Chadha Again": Bhagwant Mann To NDTV

A Rajya Sabha member is selected, whereas the one in the Lok Sabha is elected, underlined Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, taking a swipe at former AAP collegaue Raghav Chadha.

"When you abandon a position given to you by the voters, people get incredibly angry. They think, 'We chose you directly, what greater honour were you looking for?' The Rajya Sabha is selected, whereas the Lok Sabha is elected. There is a unique pride and responsibility in being elected," the Punjab Chief Minister told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

Raghav Chadha served as the elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Rajinder Nagar from February 2020 until March 2022, when he vacated the seat after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In April, Chadha, along with six AAP leaders, joined the BJP.