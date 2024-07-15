Will Give Land For Bombay High Court Building: Maharashtra To Supreme Court

The top court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 22.

The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that 4.39 acres of land will be handed over to the Bombay High Court by September 10 for the construction of the new building.

The Maharashtra government informed the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices BR Gavai and JB Pardiwala about the recent developments related to the allotment of additional lands for the High Court.

On July 8, the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court had a meeting with the Judges Committee. The stakeholders participated in another meeting that was held on July 9. The State government also indicated the timeline to handover the balance area which measures 30.46 acres, to the High Court, the bench said.

The top court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 22.

The top court was hearing the petition initiated by its own on the need for proper accommodation for the High Court of Judicature in Bombay. The top court in May took suo moto jurisdiction over the issue and began the hearing on the case title, "Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court."

The Bombay Bar Association president Nitin Thakker and other bar leaders have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India over the issue.

The existing building of the Bombay HC is about 150 years old. On October 3, 2022, the High Court approved the proposal of the Government of Maharashtra for allotting lands to it at Bandra (East), Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)