'Terrorists Will Get Fitting Reply': J&K Lt Governor On Teachers' Killings

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of two teachers in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of two teachers belonging to minority communities today, saying that a befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the terror attack.

He said the terrorists and their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace in the Union Territory.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of two of our teachers, Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand by terrorists. A befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on innocent people," Mr Sinha's office said on Twitter.

"The terrorists & their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress & prosperity of J&K UT. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues," he added.

The two teachers were shot dead by terrorists inside their school at Sangam in the Eidgah area of the city today.

The killing of the teachers took the number of civilians killed in the last five days in the Kashmir Valley to seven, including four from the minorities.



