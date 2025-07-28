J&K Governor Urges Kashmir University Alumni To Power Educational Growth

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called upon the alumni of Kashmir University to come forward to strengthen the higher educational institutions of the Union Territory. He made the remarks while addressing the Mega Alumni Meet-2025 at the University of Kashmir in Srinagar on Sunday.

Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh, Justice Shri Arun Palli, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also attended the event.

In his address, Sinha extended his felicitations to the alumni and lauded the University of Kashmir for nurturing brilliant minds who have achieved tremendous accomplishments across domains and are driving societal transformation worldwide.

"Alumni is not just a network of former students, but a network of human potential which is dedicated towards nation-building," he said.

"Today, we are honoured to have among us the alumni who have truly made the nation proud. They are a living testament to the 77-year legacy of Kashmir University," he said.

The LG called upon the alumni to come forward to strengthen the higher educational institutions of J-K and use their expertise and network in various sectors to contribute to the peace and progress of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised that the alumni must extend necessary handholding and support to young students in their internships and career prospects, inspire, guide, and empower them, and build a better future for the new generation.

"The tradition of selfless sharing is an integral part of our culture. I believe that, in the era of globalisation, alumni connections are the most effective strategy for the growth of any institution and region. University of Kashmir must create an institutional mechanism for the alumni, which will provide them with an opportunity to give back to the university," he said.

Sinha emphasised the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in educational institutions, in letter and spirit, to restore the past glory of India.

"Jammu and Kashmir has done tremendous work in this direction. Our innovative programmes like Design Your Own Degree are serving as inspiration for other higher educational institutions in the country," he said.

