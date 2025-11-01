"Will Get Less Than 10 Or Over 150 Seats": Prashant Kishor At NDTV's Bihar Power Play Conclave

Poll strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said he is confident his party will get either less than 10 votes or more than 150 votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

"We are making contenders contest polls. The only difference is that we have created a new formation to execute this. If we look at the PM Modi campaign in 2014 (which I took care of), it was a new format as the CM of a state became a national leader. There is no big difference," he said while speaking at NDTV's Bihar Power Play Conclave.