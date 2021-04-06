Will Fix Rates For Covid Treatment In State's Private Hospitals: Shivraj Chouhan

There's need for a massive campaign to raise awareness about wearing masks, Shivraj Chouhan said (File)

Amid reports that private hospitals are overcharging COVID-19 patients, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the state government will cap the rates of the treatment for patients.

Shivraj Chauhan also said the number of beds in hospitals across the state is being increased continuously even as he observed that the case count is on the rise because of the increase in the cases in neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Many people told me today that COVID-19 patients are being charged exorbitantly by private hospitals. We will fix the rates of pandemic treatment in such hospitals," he said.

Shivraj Chouhan, who is on a 24-hour sit-in in Bhopal, spoke with journalists from various districts in an attempt to create awareness about preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Chouhan reiterated he was not in favour of imposing a lockdown in the state for a longer period because such measures affect the economy and the poor.

"Given the current circumstances, I find it appropriate to implement a lockdown on Sunday or any other day," the chief minister said, adding that he will take a call on taking additional steps to tackle the epidemic on Wednesday.

Mr Chouhan stressed the need for a massive public campaign to raise awareness about wearing masks in the state since many are still not using them.

The chief minister launched the "Swasthya-Agrah" sit-in at Bhopal's Minto Hall on Tuesday. He interacted with people online and conducted his official work from the venue.