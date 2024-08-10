'Will Fight Until Last Breath': BS Yediyurappa's Message To Siddaramaiah

Mr Yediyurappa said the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) are marching ahead together.

Launching a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday that he will fight until his last breath to remain in politics and ensure that the former was booted out by the people of the state.

Addressing a public gathering at Mysuru, Mr Yediyurappa said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked me to retire from public life. Until my last breath, I will be in politics and ensure your (Mr Siddaramaiah's) ouster. Is there any example of a Chief Minister getting 14 sites for his family in the history of the state? He is demanding Rs 65 crore, claiming that he would return it. Whose money is it going to be?"

Stating that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has declared his support for Mr Siddaramaiah, Mr Yediyurappa added, "Mr Shivakumar's sins are overflowing. You don't know what is going to happen to you (Mr Siddaramaiah) and when it will happen. He speaks lightly about State BJP President BY Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka. Mr Shivakumar would be better off bothering about his future," Mr Yediyurappa said.

"The BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) are marching ahead together. The people are going to send you (Mr Siddaramaiah) home soon," said the BJP leader.

"I will throw a challenge. Will you dissolve the government now and face the election? The BJP and JD(S) will emerge victorious in 130 to 140 seats in the state and attain a majority," he added.

"There is open loot and daylight robbery taking place in the state. The people have grown wary of your government. There is no trace of development works in the state. The government has turned pauper. Not a single kilometre of road is being laid. The chief minister and deputy chief minister are involved in rampant corruption. They are not capable of running the administration in the state," he said.

"I am an 82-year-old man, I will take up a tour throughout the state and send you (Mr Siddaramaiah) home. I will end the corruption by the Congress government and their misrule," he said.

"The chief minister and deputy chief minister also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda respects him and discusses bringing a change in the state. The people need to bless the BJP and JD(S) and bring them to power," Mr Yediyurappa said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)