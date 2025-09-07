Will Fight Those Against Dasara Invite To Banu Mushtaq Legally: Siddaramaiah

Those opposing International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating this year's 'Mysuru Dasara' will be fought both politically and legally, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

Responding to a question on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha moving the Karnataka High Court for a stay on the state government's invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara, Mr Siddaramaiah told reporters on Saturday: ""Very happy, let him go (to the court), it will be decided in the court. Why had no one gone to court when (poet) Nissar Ahmed inaugurated Dasara? He (Simha) was an MP then."

He pointed out that Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan had held Dasara festivals during their rule in Mysuru and Mirza Ismail,

"Hyder Ali and Tipu also questioned Dasara - why weren't questions raised about that? Or when Mirza Ismail was taken on a parade on an elephant during Dasara? This is just politically-motivated. They (BJP) are opposing for the sake of politics, we will also fight it out politically, also legally in the court," he said.

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2 this year.

On Wednesday, the Mysuru district administration had formally invited Mr Mushtaq, despite objections from some sections, including the opposition BJP.

Mr Simha has accused the Congress government of making a "unilateral decision" without consulting key stakeholders, including the erstwhile Mysuru royal family. He has requested the High Court to issue directions to withdraw the invitation extended to Mushtaq, citing public outrage and the potential to disrupt communal harmony.

Dasara, rooted in centuries-old traditions established under the Mysore royal family, is a religious festival marked by rituals at the Chamundeshwari Temple, and that selecting a guest without religious or cultural association violates the essential character of the event, he said.

The petition also claimed infringement of religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26, breach of the doctrine of essential religious practices, and violation of the principle of legitimate expectation of the public.The plea also requested to direct the government to involve the royal family and cultural stakeholders in selecting the chief guest.