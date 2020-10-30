Will Fight Politically, Legally For Restoration Of Articles 370, 35-A: Omar Abdullah

We are ready to talk to anyone, Omar Abdullah said (File)

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday began the process of widening its consultations with residents in Ladakh, as the alliance asserted that the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by the Centre were unacceptable.

"We will fight politically and legally as well, but our fight will be peaceful. We have no intention to vitiate the atmosphere in this state," National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah told reporters in Kargil.

A delegation of the PAGD led by Omar Abdullah visited Ladakh and held consultations with the people in Kargil "on the road ahead" for Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC and the PDP, have formed the PAGD for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vowing to fight for the rights of the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir using all peaceful means, Omar Abdullah said the PAGD was ready to talk to anyone to develop a wider consensus over their demands.

"We are ready to talk to anyone and we will not hesitate in doing so," he said.

The former chief minister said he wants the representatives from Kargil to become part of the PAGD.

"We had not held any discussions with them (representatives from Kargil) so far, so how could we have included them in PAGD? Now that we have held consultations with them, we want the voices from Kargil to attend the meeting of PAGD," he said.